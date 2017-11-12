Phil Masinga refuses to blame Stuart Baxter for Bafana Bafana's Fifa World Cup failure

South Africa missed out on a place in the 2018 World Cup finals, but Masinga refuses to blame Baxter for the team's failure

Legendary Bafana Bafana striker Phil Masinga has urged the ailing national team to pick up the pieces and build towards the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations following their failure to qualify for next year's Fifa World Cup.

“We just have to go back to the drawing board and work hard again. We need to make sure our structures are in good shape and build towards the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations,” Masinga told Goal.

With vision 2022 in sight, Masinga feels it's time Bafana started blooding in younger players into the team.

“We still have to qualify for that as well. So, we now need to start working hard on that and start introducing young players that can perform well,” Masinga said.

Bafana's failure in their bid for a spot in the next year's Fifa World Cup has seen growing calls for Stuart Baxter to resign, but Masinga believes the former Kaizer Chiefs coach should be given a chance.

“I think we should not incite the issue of the coach. We should talk about the players as well. Were we suppose to lose to Cape Verde Islands? I think the coach should be given a chance. I mean, how many games has he coached since the departure of Shakes Mashaba and how has the players responded to him, those are the things you need to look at,” Masinga said.