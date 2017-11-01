Phil Neville: Whoever let Nemanja Matic leave Chelsea 'should be sacked'
Phil Neville believes Chelsea's defensive instability is due to one reason and one reason only - the summer sale of Nemanja Matic to Manchester United.
Speaking on BBC Radio 5Live, the former England international also claimed whoever sanctioned the deal 'should be sacked', ahead of Matic's Stamford Bridge return with Man Utd this Sunday.
Antonio Conte admitted his team need to rediscover 'balance' after a chastening 3-0 Champions League defeat to Roma, in which a midfield pair of Cesc Fabregas and Timeoue Bakayoko struggled to protect Chelsea's back three.
"What's gone wrong for Chelsea? One word. Matic," Neville said.
"It's as simple as that. The minute they sold Nemanja Matic was a mistake.
"When you had Matic sat in front of you, alongside [N'Golo] Kante, there was protection. Whoever made that decision needs sacking. That is one of the poorest decisions I have ever seen in the Premier League."
"If you ask any of those Chelsea players who they would want back, they would say Matic. Chelsea replaced him with someone who is going to do the same job – [Tiemoue] Bakayoko is not that player, he is not a holding midfield player.
"They didn't replace Matic. I wouldn't have let him out of the building, I would have chained him to the training ground walls."
The Serbian midfielder was cited as a key factor in Jose Mourinho's sides strong early season form, particularly when partnered alongside Paul Pogba who is currently absent with a hamstring problem.
Chelsea have struggled to balance a Premier League title defence with mid-week Champions League exertions, but their cause has not be helped by the loss of N'Golo Kanté to injury.
The France midfielder's partnership with Matic was the cornerstone of Chelsea's title triumph last season, and whereas last season Conte used Fabregas selectively he has been forced to play more minutes.