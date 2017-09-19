Philander sidelined for first Bangladesh Test

South Africa face a two-Test series with Bangladesh under new coach Ottis Gibson, who will be without the injured Vernon Philander.

Vernon Philander will miss South Africa's first Test against Bangladesh with a back problem.

The fast bowler suffered the injury during the tour of England, where he missed the final Test of a 3-1 series loss.

He has now been ruled out of the opening meeting with Bangladesh, which begins next Thursday and represents Ottis Gibson's first outing as coach, but he could return for the second meeting.

Proteas team manager Mohammed Moosajee said: "During the Test series in England, he dived for a ball and injured his lower back. His progress has been coming along well, but he is only bowling at 80 per cent capacity currently.

"The plan for him is to prepare for the four-day match for the Cobras beginning on September 28. Should he come through that, he should be available for the second Test against Bangladesh.

"At the moment, he is only building up to full intensity so we are not going to risk him to play during the first Test."

Philander has taken 171 wickets in 46 matches at an average of 22.45 in the longest form.