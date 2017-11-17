Philani Zulu happy with his contribution at Kaizer Chiefs

Zulu has taken the bull by the scruff of its neck in his first season in the colours of the Glamour Boys

Kaizer Chiefs defender Philani Zulu has made the most of his opportunity to play that came following the injury to fellow left-back Tsepo Masilela.

“If you are in the first team you are regarded as a first team player. You are professional. We treat each other like senior players,” Zulu told Daily Sun.

Amakhosi season so far have been beset by a number of casualties to a big portion of their influential players.

“With the injured players out, it helps to know we have players who can fill the gaps and there aren’t any bases uncovered. It works to our advantage that everyone who plays gives his best.

“I give my best to the team. Football is a short career. You have to do your best when you get the chance,” Zulu said.

Pumped up with the Telkom Knockout semi-final showdown away to Bidvest Wits, Zulu sees it as his ‘game of the season’ given they are one foot away from their first major final since December 2015.

“This is the game of the season for me. This is our chance to get to the final and win a trophy. It’s been too many seasons without a trophy and it’s in our hands on Saturday to win and go forward,” he concluded.

The 25-year-old has made 13 appearances in all competitions.