Philippe Coutinho's Barcelona transfer fate remains with Liverpool's owners, insists Jurgen Klopp

Jürgen Klopp has reiterated that the decision over Philippe Coutinho’s future is down to the Liverpool owners, not him.

Coutinho will not play in the first leg of Liverpool’s Champions League playoff tie at Hoffenheim on Tuesday as he is suffering from a back complaint, but uncertainty over the Brazilian’s future has still dominated the build-up.

Last Friday, Liverpool issued a strongly-worded statement insisting Coutinho would not be sold this summer, only for the player to submit a transfer request in a bid to force through a move to Barcelona.

Klopp said after Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Watford that any decision on Coutinho would be made by his “bosses” and though he was willing to answer questions regarding the 25-year-old, he reiterated his stance.

“It is not that I don’t want to speak, it is that I can’t change my answers,” Klopp said.

“I am 100 per cent, really, 100 per cent – I don’t ask for things I can’t get and I respect the rules in the game. If they say they will bid whatever, we don’t want it, then it is a clear message.

“We don’t want money, we want to invest in the team and have the best team because we have our aims and dreams. That is the message. So whatever I think on this is not important. It's not important what I think.

“I have the player from the 31 August latest, again, or when the back issue is sorted. There is nothing else I can say about it. I think I said ‘I have bosses’ right? I have many bosses, including my wife. I can live with this, it's no problem. They are 100 per cent clear on it, there is nothing else to say.”

As well as Coutinho, Daniel Sturridge was also left at home for Tuesday's play-off while he recovers from a hamstring injury, but Klopp believes the striker could return for Saturday's Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace.

“Sturridge is in a good way, he was really close [to being available]," Klopp said. “Two more sessions and he will be ready for the weekend.”