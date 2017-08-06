Philippe Coutinho's Liverpool future remains unclear after Barcelona linked to £90m Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona are reportedly closing in on the £90m signing of Borussia Dortmund'sOusmane Dembele – news that will surely alleviate Liverpool's concerns of the imminent departure of Philippe Coutinho to the Nou Camp.

The Catalans have been repeatedly linked with Coutinho throughout the transfer window, and the recent sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain has simply intensified speculation that the player will be joining the Spanish side this summer.

But according to reports from France, Barcelona have instead identified Dembele as the player to fill Neymar’s shoes as they prepare for the new season.

L’Equipe claim that a £90m transfer fee has been agreed between Barcelona and Dortmund for the 20-year-old, who was recently announced as Bundesliga’s ‘Rookie 2017’ prior to Saturday’s German Super Cup final.

Barcelona are looking to get the deal done as quickly as possible as they aim to rebuild their attacking front line.

The news throws doubt over various European reports which claim Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Coutinho, though Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly insisted that the Brazilian is staying put.

Having stated in the wake of Liverpool’s victory in the Premier League Asia Trophy that Coutinho is “comfortable” at Anfield and “loves the club”, Klopp more recently reiterated his stance that the 25-year-old is not for sale.

“If you say he is not available to be sold, where is the interpretation?” the German said last Monday.

“The word 'not' means there is no interpretation. There is nothing new.”