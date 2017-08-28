Philippe Coutinho fit for Brazil's World Cup qualifiers

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is expected to be fit for Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers this week, ensuring coach Tite has his full quota of 23 players available.

Coutinho is yet to make an appearance for his club side this season, left out of the squad with a back injury after his future was left up in the air following a number of bids from Spanish club Barcelona.

Coach Jurgen Klopp said last week that he expected Coutinho to join up with the Brazil squad in Porto Alegre this week, citing FIFA regulations that confederation medical staff have the right to assess the fitness of those called up to represent their country.

A number of the Brazil squad have already arrived in Porto Alegre ahead of Thursday’s clash with Ecuador, and a fit Coutinho is expected to join them shortly.

It will mark the first occasion during Brazil’s qualifying campaign for Russia 2018 that no member of the original 23-man squad was forced to pull out through injury.

Tite e jogadores Brasil treino 21032017 More

Seven squads have been assembled for qualifiers since the tournament began – three were named by former coach Dunga, while four were selected by Tite – and on every occasion a late replacement was required.

Tite has led the Selecao to an unprecedented eight consecutive victories in World Cup qualifying since his June 2016 appointment.

Brazil host Ecuador on Thursday August 31 before travelling to Barranquilla to face Colombia on Tuesday September 5.