Philippe Coutinho will miss Liverpool vs Huddersfield with abductor strain

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s problems have increased with Philippe Coutinho out of this weekend’s visit of Huddersfield.

Coutinho has an abductor strain, forcing him to miss this weekend’s Premier League fixture and making him doubtful for the visit or Maribor in the Champions League in midweek.

He is also face a race to be fit against West Ham next weekend.

After a troubling performance at Spurs last weekend, it is another significant setback for Klopp who is still without Sadio Mane and Adam Lallana.

Klopp had already promised changes for this weekend after the Spurs debacle. Plenty will be sweating as Klopp finalises his line-up after some harsh words in the aftermath of the 4-1 defeat at Wembley.

Jurgen Klopp has some tough decisions to make More

The manager’s biggest decision centres on Dejan Lovren, who was substituted after 31 minutes on Sunday.