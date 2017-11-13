Philippe Coutinho still 'happy' at Liverpool despite failed Barcelona move

Coutinho is likely to stay until at least the end of the season: Getty

Philippe Coutinho has insisted he is still happy at Liverpool and that the blow of not joining Barcelona in the summer was softened by the fact he was still “playing in one of the biggest leagues in the world”.

The Brazilian handed in a transfer request in August in an attempt to push through a move to the Catalan club after Liverpool rejected three offers for him, but the Reds paid no attention and continued to be adamant that he was no for sale.

As a result, Coutinho spent some time away from the first team, officially due to injury, but has since reintegrated himself back into the team and is set face England at Wembley with Brazil on Tuesday night after sitting out the last three matches with an adductor problem.

“I'm playing in one of the biggest leagues in the world,” he told Sky Sports.

“I'm always happy. But now it's important to concentrate on the national team. At the moment I am very happy with my life.

“Every day, I work harder than before to improve myself and become a better all-around footballer.”