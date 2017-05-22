Philippe Coutinho wants to establish legacy at Liverpool rather than become 'another player' at Barcelona or Real

Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring Liverpool's second in their end-of-season win against Boro: Getty

Philippe Coutinho has alleviated concerns that he will be leaving Liverpool in the summer, insisting he would rather be revered at Anfield than become “just another player” at Barcelona, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

Despite signing a new five-year contract at the club last January, reports continue to link the Brazilian with a move away from Liverpool.

The 24-year-old, who scored 13 league goals and provided seven assists for the Reds this season, intends to see out his contract which is currently set to expire in 2022.

Coutinho remarked that the desire “to be something more” than just a player is discouraging him from joining one of Europe’s giants.

"Stay here and they will end up building a statue in your honour," Coutinho told ESPN Brasil after Sunday’s win against Middlesbrough.

"Go somewhere else, to Barcelona, to Bayern Munich, to Real Madrid, and you will be just another player. Here you can be something more."

Liverpool also have no desire to sell their star player who helped the side wrap up a top-four finish this season.

The Reds now return to the Champions League after a two-year absence.

“I have a long contract with Liverpool,” Coutinho added. “Speculation is for journalists only.

“We started the season very well, I started well. But then in the middle the performance regressed.

View photos Coutinho's free-kick doubled Liverpool's lead against Boro (Getty) More

“Then we bounced back, I finished the season at a high level.

“The whole team is playing well, today was a very important victory, next season it’s the Champions League.”

