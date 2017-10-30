Phillies hire Dodgers executive Gabe Kapler as manager

After the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series run is up, Gabe Kapler will take over as Philadelphia Phillies manager.

Gabe Kapler has a new job waiting when his team wraps up its World Series run.

The Los Angeles Dodgers executive and former MLB outfielder was announced as the next manager of the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.

"I'm equal parts honoured, humbled and excited by the opportunity with the Phillies, an elite franchise in a city rich with history, tradition, sports excellence and with amazingly passionate fans," Kapler said in a statement from the team.

"I believe there is no better place to build a winning environment, and I take that task very seriously."

Kapler, 42, joined the Dodgers in 2014 and served as director of player development after previously working as a baseball analyst on Fox Sports.

He also played 12 seasons with the Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays and Colorado Rockies, hitting .268/.329/.420 before retiring after the 2010 season.

Kapler replaces Pete Mackanin after the former Philadelphia manager moved to a front-office role last month.

"Gabe has a track record of leadership, winning, progressive thinking and working with young players, and we fully believe that he is the right person to guide this organisation into the future," Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said.