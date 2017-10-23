Phoenix Suns fire head coach Earl Watson

Phoenix Suns associate coach Jay Triano has been named interim head coach following Earl Watson's sacking.

The Phoenix Sun fired head coach Earl Watson, the NBA team announced on Sunday.

The Suns have lost their opening three games of the season, with two defeats by more than 40 points.

Phoenix have also allowed at least 124 points in all three fixtures, following their 130-88 rout against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Suns associate coach Jay Triano has been named interim head coach.

Watson took over Phoenix's head coaching position in 2016 on an interim basis, replacing Jeff Hornacek.

The Suns have failed to show improvement since Watson became head coach permanently – recording an overall record of 33-85 – capped by an abysmal display this season.

Suns guard Eric Bledsoe caught everyone's attention on Twitter with a cryptic tweet on Sunday.

The Suns host the Sacramento Kings on Monday.