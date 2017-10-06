How to pick a World Cup squad: Four rules England manager Gareth Southgate should follow
England have qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, with Thursday's late 1-0 win over Slovenia ensuring Gareth Southgate's side emerge from a rather favourable group with one game to spare.
Southgate's thoughts will now turn to next summer's tournament and the preliminary 30-man squad he must select in May, before whittling that number down to a final 23 players.
England's recent experiences at international tournaments have been forgettable to say the least and the truth is, mistakes were often made before a ball had even been kicked.
With that in mind, The Independent has reviewed the selection errors made by previous England manager and devised four rules that Southgate should follow before naming his 23.
Do not pick two players for every position
With managers required to pick 20 outfield players for World Cup squads, many fall into the trap of selecting two-per-position, believing such a policy covers for injuries that could derail progression through the tournament. This is the wrong thing to do.
Let’s take Fabio Capello’s final 2010 squad as a case in point, specifically the defence. Glen Johnson was the only out-and-out right-back; John Terry, Matthew Upson, Ledley King and Michael Dawson covered the two central positions; Jamie Carragher could play both centrally and at right-back, while Ashley Cole and Stephen Warnock were Capello's left-backs.
Of those eight defenders, two - Dawson and Warnock - were not needed for a single minute. They watched from the bench while Theo Walcott, a player more likely to be used as a game-changing substitute, watched from the sofa at home after being cut from Capello’s 30-man provisional squad.
Would it not have been preferable to have Walcott to call on when 2-1 down to Germany in Bloemfontein? After all, Carragher’s versatility meant there was no need for Dawson - a late replacement for the injured Rio Ferdinand - to be called-up. The cover in the centre was already there, but Capello failed to recognise it.
The key to international tournament squad-building is versatility. There is no need to pick two-per-position, especially when selecting defenders.
Select players who have played regularly
A rule that really should be a given when picking a squad for any international tournament, but one that has been overlooked too often by England managers in the past.
The obvious example here is Sven-Goran Eriksson’s 2006 World Cup selection of Walcott, who at the time had yet to make a senior appearance for Arsenal.
The 17-year-old went unused by Eriksson in Germany, a wasted selection, and the experience did not even help him for future tournaments on the horizon. England failed to qualify for the 2008 Euros and Walcott was, as mentioned, left out by Capello for the next World Cup.
Yet there is a more recent and perhaps even less defensible example too. Jack Wilshere apparently did enough to impress Roy Hodgson in his 69 minutes of Premier League football during the 2015/16 campaign to make the summer’s European Championships squad.
Danny Drinkwater, who clocked up 3,039 minutes in Leicester City’s midfield during their extraordinary title-winning campaign, was left at home.
Pick players for now and for the future
Chris Waddle may not like the idea of “building a team for Timbuktu”, but given the time restraints on international managers, anything that helps to build familiarity between their players ahead of future qualifying campaigns and tournaments should be considered.
Applying flexible age boundaries with a view to future tournaments is sensible, so long as the younger players have earned their place.
To return to 2010, Capello named the oldest squad of any at the tournament with an average age of 28.7. Two years later, Hodgson’s 2012 Euros selection - at 26.0 - was the tournament’s third-youngest. Only nine of Capello’s 23 were retained.
Several of Hodgson’s additions - like Leighton Baines, Stewart Downing and Ashley Young - had been of a good age and in reasonable form two years earlier, yet they were overlooked for bit-part players coming to the end of their careers. Would it not have been wiser to select them for South Africa to build a greater sense of continuity?
Fast forward to the present day and we find that Southgate has named Jermain Defoe in recent squads, despite the fact that the Bournemouth striker will be 35-years-old come Russia.
If he is not considered important enough to start, should he be included at all? Would it not be more sensible to take 20-year-old Tammy Abraham, so long as he does enough to impress at Swansea City this season?
Ignore reputation and form, focus on tactical suitability and flexibility
International managers, and England managers in particular, are often accused of selecting players on reputation.
Eriksson infamously hampered his sides by playing David Beckham, Michael Owen, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard while sticking rigidly to a 4-4-2 formation that suited the former pair but not the latter.
It is far more important to have at least two clear tactical outlines - one for opponents who you are expected to beat, one for tighter contests - and selecting players who are suited to them. Again, versatility is key.
Harry Maguire is one unfashionable but flexible player that Southgate seems to be considering. The Leicester City centre-back could be a useful alternative to John Stones in certain game situations, what with him being stronger in the air than his Manchester City counterpart but also capable of carrying the ball out of the back.
Troy Deeney needs more minutes at Watford but if he gets them by the end of the season, he is a player who would provide a rare, workman-like presence up front. In games where England expect to cede possession and attack on the counter, he could be the Shinji Okazaki to Jamie Vardy’s Jamie Vardy, if you like.
Of course, that last option may involve dropping Harry Kane, arguably England’s best player. It takes courage to make such a decision, but picking a side best-suited to the match at hand rather than simply selecting ‘the best XI’ is often what international football, in one-off knock-out tournament games, is all about.