How to pick a World Cup squad: Four rules England manager Gareth Southgate should follow

England have qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, with Thursday's late 1-0 win over Slovenia ensuring Gareth Southgate's side emerge from a rather favourable group with one game to spare.

Southgate's thoughts will now turn to next summer's tournament and the preliminary 30-man squad he must select in May, before whittling that number down to a final 23 players.

England's recent experiences at international tournaments have been forgettable to say the least and the truth is, mistakes were often made before a ball had even been kicked.

With that in mind, The Independent has reviewed the selection errors made by previous England manager and devised four rules that Southgate should follow before naming his 23.

Do not pick two players for every position

With managers required to pick 20 outfield players for World Cup squads, many fall into the trap of selecting two-per-position, believing such a policy covers for injuries that could derail progression through the tournament. This is the wrong thing to do.

Let’s take Fabio Capello’s final 2010 squad as a case in point, specifically the defence. Glen Johnson was the only out-and-out right-back; John Terry, Matthew Upson, Ledley King and Michael Dawson covered the two central positions; Jamie Carragher could play both centrally and at right-back, while Ashley Cole and Stephen Warnock were Capello's left-backs.

Of those eight defenders, two - Dawson and Warnock - were not needed for a single minute. They watched from the bench while Theo Walcott, a player more likely to be used as a game-changing substitute, watched from the sofa at home after being cut from Capello’s 30-man provisional squad.

Would it not have been preferable to have Walcott to call on when 2-1 down to Germany in Bloemfontein? After all, Carragher’s versatility meant there was no need for Dawson - a late replacement for the injured Rio Ferdinand - to be called-up. The cover in the centre was already there, but Capello failed to recognise it.