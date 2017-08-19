Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fires Borussia Dortmund to victory

The 28-year-old forward registered his fifth goal of the season as the Black and Yellows swept past the Wolves on Saturday

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on target as Borussia Dortmund defeated Wolfsburg 3-0 in the German Bundesliga on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic scored the curtain raiser eight minutes before the half-hour mark after receiving a sublime pass from Christian Pulisic.

Marc Bartra followed up Pulisic’s goal when he doubled the lead for the visitors in the 27th minutes.

The Gabon international took the game beyond the Volkswagen Arena outfit when he sealed the victory on the stroke of the hour mark.

Dortmund will welcome Hertha to Westfalen Stadium for their next encounter in the German top flight on August 26.