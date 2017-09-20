Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on target in Dortmund victory over Hamburg

The 28-year-old striker was on the scorer's sheet as the Black and Yellows defeated the Red shorts at the Volksparkstadion

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on target in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 victory over Hamburg in a German Bundesliga game on Wednesday.

The visitors took the lead through Shinji Kagawa in the 24th minute after a great feed by Omer Toprak.

The lead was doubled for BVB in the 63rd minute by the Gabon international who scored his fifth German top flight goal of the season.

A third was added by Christian Pulisic with eleven minutes left to play to cap a dominant display on the night by Peter Bosz’ side which sees them leapfrog Bayern Munich into the summit of the Bundesliga standings.

Aubameyang will be looking to continue his rich vein of goalscoring form when Dortmund welcome Borussia Monchengladbach to the Westfalenstadion on Saturday.