Piers Morgan vs Lord Sugar: A digested read of the ultimate meeting of disagreeable minds

Ahead of the north London derby, former Tottenham chairman Lord Sugar and Arsenal irritant Piers Morgan sat down with Geoff Shreeves on Sky Sports to discuss their team's fortunes.

As was to be expected from two high priests of banter, a sparkling conversation followed.

We have digested the best bits to spare you the 10 or so minutes it would take to watch the whole thing.

Morgan, referring to himself as 'a Gooner' at least 10 years since that was acceptable, veers between self-loathing and making digs at Tottenham.

First the self-loathing:

Piers Morgan: "Spurs have a better manager, a better owner, a better team. They are becoming a top club for the first time in my lifetime. It's agony for me to admit, but they are. I fear there has [been a shift in power] and it's the first time I can remember Tottenham coming to Arsenal's ground in the league and I genuinely think we're going to lose.

Tottenham have had the better of the north London derby in recent years

"Many Arsenal fans at the moment are like ostriches, putting their head in the sand and pretending this isn't happening."

Morgan has been beating this drum for a long time, and frequently bemoans the inertia of his beloved club through the fine organ of Twitter. And yet...

PM: "I'd rather still be an Arsenal fan than a Tottenham fan."

Some habits die hard.

PM: "I would always bet on Spurs to choke, and I would always bet in the north London derby for Spurs to somehow find a way even when they're clearly favourites to win."

Fighting talk. Strong, contentious, factually inaccurate fighting talk."

PM: "Harry Kane's become the kind of player that, fortunately, is so good, Real Madrid or Barcelona will buy him next season. So we don't have to worry about him much longer."

The Banter bus arrives

Inevitably with two of the UK's wittiest men locking horns, it doesn't take long for some A-grade repartee to make an appearance. Here are some of the highlights.

Lord Sugar: "There are still two great teams in north London: Spurs... and Spurs reserves."

This is the kind of joke that 'Sr'Alan' makes in The Apprentice boardroom, after which the candidates are contractually obliged to laugh.

Out of that context, it sounds a bit like the sort of joke one's granddad might make, which you'd smile fondly at out of sympathy.

PM: "You were my favourite Spurs chairman, you know why? Nine years he was chairman - never made the top six, won one League Cup, employed seven managers including Christian Gross and now he wants to make out he's the great selector of top managers! You were the worst hirer of managers in the history of the Premier League!"

To be fair this is actually pretty funny.

LS: "Can you just shut up for a minute?"

PM: "Yes, but am I wrong?"

LS: "I don't know, because I haven't been listening. I tuned out a long time ago listening to your waffle..."

Lord S now sounding one part granddad, two parts Chas & Dave.

Some Wenger

There was absolutely no way that this conversation would pass without Morgan - the self-appointed figurehead of the "Wenger out" brigade - failing to mention the Arsenal manager.

PM: "I loved Arsene Wenger like I've never loved a woman in my life. [My wife] understands! But Wenger now is a busted flush." Sugar's gag is a bit better this time, even if it sounds incredibly well-rehearsed. Credit to him also for getting in his catchphrase word towards the end.

But here's a bold new incarnation of Lord Sugar - cod-psychologist:

LS: "I think Ferguson and Mourinho would say that Arsene Wenger is the best manager in the Premier League. I've worked out why you have the hump with Wenger, I'll tell you why it is. You're jealous of him. He's had a job for 21 years and you've been fired a few times, that's why."

Some north London derby

PM: "It's still the No 1 derby in this country, I don't care what anyone says. It's all we've got left. All we have left is to pull one over this lot again."

Yes, all you've got left. We must have imagined those three FA Cups in the past four years.

LS: "Wenger will be up for this, even (Mesut) Ozil and (Alexis) Sanchez, who turn up to training with a sick-note from their mum, saying, 'Please, Mr Wenger, don't let the boys play because they have contract-initis!'"

Oh, Alan.

We finish with a flourish

LS: "I wish you all the best, old chap!"

PM: "I hope we stuff you 4-0!"

People say we're like Morecambe and Wise...

What have we learned from the exchange?

Morgan has the edge over Sugar in the all-important banter stakes, with a few well-judged barbs at the former Spurs chairman. Sugar sounds as if he is reading from a not very funny script.

Morgan is clearly conflicted about the direction of his anger and frustration. He is dismayed by the state of Arsenal, but all too aware that to continue to cultivate his image as a "die-hard Gooner" he can't be seen to have gone soft on "the flith" as he probably calls Tottenham in private.

I imagine him also writing out Spurs as 'S***s' in text messages, which, again, is actually borderline amusing.

It's unsurprising to learn that Morgan still desperately wants Wenger to leave, but it is heartening to see Sugar defending the Arsenal manager and showing solidarity with his fellow pensioner.

Final score:Morgan 2 Sugar 1

(but banter was the real winner)

