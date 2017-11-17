Pique to miss Barcelona's Leganes trip over personal matter

The Camp Nou side are likely to have Thomas Vermaelen and Samuel Umtiti in the heart of defence at Leganes, as the Spain star is absent

Gerard Pique will miss Barcelona's trip to Leganes over a "personal matter", La Liga's leaders have confirmed.

The Spain international's absence at Butarque compounds the loss of Javier Mascherano, who is expected to miss the next month with a hamstring issue.

Coach Ernesto Valverde is likely to pair Samuel Umtiti with Thomas Vermaelen at the back, but also talked up his B team defenders when discussing his lack of interest in signing a new defender during Friday's pre-match news conference.

Aleix Vidal has been passed fit for the fixture after recovering from a long-term ankle injury and returning to training during the international break.