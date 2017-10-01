Pique offers to resign from Spain team amid violent Catalan referendum violence

While Barca prevailed 3-0 on Sunday the win was a hollow one for the defender, who broke down while speaking to reporters after the game

An emotional Gerard Pique offered his resignation from the Spain national team following a day in which the Catalunya region was engulfed by violence between referendum voters and police.

The world was shocked on Sunday by footage of Spanish national police striking out at protesters across the region, with some of the bloodiest clashes occurring in Catalan capital Barcelona.

A controversial referendum on Catalan independence was the flashpoint for incidents, with more than 400 people so far reported injured and Barcelona's La Liga clash with Las Palmas played behind closed doors.

And even though Barca strolled to a 3-0 win, Pique could not hide his indignation having voted himself before the match, and challenged critics of his pro-Catalan stance in the RFEF and national team.





Piqué: "This is one of the worst decisions in 50 years. They have separated Catalunya and Spain more and there will be consequences." — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) October 1, 2017





Piqué: “You vote yes, no or leave a blank vote, but you vote. In the Franco era, we couldn’t defend our ideas. I am and I feel Catalan." — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) October 1, 2017





"If the coach or any director of the Federation thinks that I am a problem for the national, I will step aside before the World Cup," the defender, visibly moved by the day's events, told reporters at the final whistle.

"It has been a very hard game to play, the worst experience of my professional career.

"I am and I feel like a Catalan and today I am proud of the people of Catalunya.

"We are not a minority, there were millions of us. We are not the bad guys, we just want to vote."

