Pique sent off for 'Hand of God' moment against Olympiakos

The Barcelona defender appeared to give his team a 2-0 lead in the Champions League clash, but was sent off with a second yellow for a handball

Gerard Pique thought he had scored a Maradona-esque goal against Olympiakos. Instead, the barcelona defender earned himself a red card.

Late in the first half of the Champions League contest, with Barcelona leading 1-0, Olympiakos goalkeeper Silvio Proto turned the ball into the path of Pique, who deflected it into the net.

However, the ball hit Pique’s hand, with the defender looking as if he moved deliberately to it, even though his arm remained at his side.

Instead of having his own “Hand of God” moment, the referee showed Pique a yellow card. And, since it was his second yellow of the match after receiving one in the 11th minute, instead of doubling Barca’s advantage, Pique was off!