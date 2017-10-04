Pique vows not to retire in impassioned press conference as vandals target Spain star

Gerard Pique has vowed not to retire from Spanish duty in an impassioned press conference.

The defender, who tearfully offered his resignation from the Spain team at the weekend amid violence following the Catalan independence referendum, was whistled at during a Spain training session.

An image of Pique outside Barca's Camp Nou stadium has been the subject of vandalism, with the large poster, that also features Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta and Luis Suarez, had graffiti drawn onto it following the uproar over the referendum.

Pique, though, has now hit back at his critics, insisting that he has no intention of throwing in the towel with the national team, as he does not want to give his critics the satisfaction.

"I've considered retiring as it would be easier for my teammates, but that would be a victory for those whistling," he said.

"Those whistling? There are many more who oppose their actions than those who carry them out, I am sure of it.

"I'd take everyone whistling me out to dinner, talk to them and then they wouldn't whistle me anymore."

Pique has also spoken eloquently regarding the situation in Catalonia, insisting that it his bigger than himself.

"Should Catalonia be independent? That's the million dollar question, and I cannot answer," he added.

"No matter what I answer I will lose half of the people. My sons are Catalans, Spanish, Colombians and Lebanese. Countries are irrelevant.

"There's a political problem and we either find a solution through dialogue and talking or things will get worse.

"I don't want to go out of the national team through the back door...the easy route."

He added:"Spain and Catalonia like a father with the son who wants to leave home. If you talk to him maybe he won't.

"The most important thing is respect and dialogue. We have to try and understand each other.

"It's difficult to understand whats happening with Catalonia if you don't go there. The TV channels only show what they want.

"This is bigger than me. This is about a part of Spain who wants to leave. This is about millions of people who want to vote.

"My opinion now is irrelevant. What matter is politicians doing their job and solving this by talking."

Pique also believes that he has shown an honest side to himself in recent days, and has called on supporters to show him some respect.

"Everyone knows I'm open and honest, can open my heart. I don't think that is a problem.

"I want people to see that I'm coherent, defend what I believe and respect that others might think differently. I only ask for respect."