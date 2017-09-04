Orlando Pirates release Happy Jele statement after speeding arrest

The 30-year-old player was reportedly speeding at an average of 223km/h in a 120km/h zone early on Monday.
The club has now released a statement from the player on its official website where Jele apologised.
"I refer to the news of my arrest this morning which is making rounds in the media. It is true I was apprehended by the enforcement law driving high speeds. I was taken into the police station for statements and procedures from which I was released on bail.
"I would like to sincerely apologise for my recklessnes and bringing the Club into disrepute and take full responsibility of my actions. I have no excuse for my action and I can only wish the Club, the supporters and the public at large to accept my apologies, as I realise the number of people I have disappointed, " the statement from Jele read.