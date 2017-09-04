Orlando Pirates release Happy Jele statement after speeding arrest

The 30-year-old player was reportedly speeding at an average of 223km/h in a 120km/h zone early on Monday.

The club has now released a statement from the player on its official website where Jele apologised‬.

"I refer to the news of my arrest this morning which is making rounds in the media. It is true I was apprehended by the enforcement law driving high speeds. I was taken into the police station for statements and procedures from which I was released on bail.

"I would like to sincerely apologise for my recklessnes and bringing the Club into disrepute and take full responsibility of my actions. I have no excuse for my action and I can only wish the Club, the supporters and the public at large to accept my apologies, as I realise the number of people I have disappointed, " the statement from Jele read.