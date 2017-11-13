Pirelli team targeted by robbers in latest Brazilian GP security breach

This is the fifth time over the weekend that F1 personnel have been targeted: Getty

The Brazilian Grand Prix is set to fall under further scrutiny on the issue of security after a fifth robbery attempt was made against F1 personnel over the weekend in Sao Paulo.

Less than 48 hours after members of the Mercedes team were robbed of their possessions at gunpoint, a car driven by Pirelli tyre fitters was targeted by thieves late on Sunday night.

Attempts were made by the assailants to stop the vehicle in question but the tyre company's staff were able to escape unharmed.

This is the fifth time in one weekend that F1 personnel have been targeted, raising further questions over Sao Paulo's suitability to host the Brazilian GP.

Team members from Mercedes, Williams and Sauber were all subject to attacks throughout the course of the event, while officials from the FIA were also approached by armed robbers.

Lewis Hamilton, who battled back from a pit-lane start to finish fourth in Sao Paulo, vented his frustration against the repeated security breaches.

"The most frustrating thing is that I've been in Formula 1 for 10 years and every single year that has happened to somebody in the paddock, and it continues to happen," he said.

"It's an issue I'm sure the government here are fighting, but I think maybe on this weekend, there are protocols that should be put in place to help, like for example when we go to Mexico, which weren't there for these guys.

"So I hope that moving forwards, and I think moving forwards, there will be those. And I think it should be for the whole paddock. That's partly F1's responsibility, but generally the people at the top need to take action to keep everyone safe.

"It's no good just the bosses having security and myself having security. People need to be looked after."

Owners Liberty Media have yet to release a statement addressing this weekend's security issues.