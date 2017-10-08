Pirlo will be remembered as one of the best ever, says Dalla Bona

Andrea Pirlo has cemented his place as one of the best midfielders in football history, says former team-mate Samuele Dalla Bona, as the the Italy legend announces he will retire at the end of the year.

Pirlo confirmed on Sunday that he will call time on his playing days when his contract with New York City FC expires in December, closing a career that saw win a host of major honours including the World Cup and two Champions League titles.

Italy 15/2 to beat Albania 2-1

The 38-year-old has played just 15 of his side's 32 MLS games this season and admitted he cannot train the way he wants to, but Dalla Bonna feels he has done enough to be remembered as an iconic player.

"He has everything: good feet, technique, and he is one of the best in the world in his prime," Dalla Bona, who played with him during his 10 year spell at AC Milan, told Goal.

"Maybe now at the end of the career it has been a little bit more difficult [to play at the same level].

Samuele Dalla Bona More