Pirlo rules out Chelsea role alongside Conte after hanging up his boots

Andrea Pirlo has moved to end speculation suggesting that he could take a coaching role alongside Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

The World Cup winner has announced that he is to call time on his playing days at the end of his New York City contract.

At 38 years of age, the iconic midfielder is ready to take his career in a different direction.

Pirlo has been heavily linked with a post at Stamford Bridge alongside his former Juventus boss Conte, but he insists that he intends to head back to Italy before planning his next move.

Speaking at a Daily Mail event in New York, Pirlo said when asked if he would be joining the backroom team at Chelsea: “No I won't. I need to rest.

“I will go back to Italy, have a break and spend time with my family and friends. Take some time to think about what to do next.”

HD Andrea Pirlo New York City FC MLS More