Pistons looking like Eastern Conference contenders, Warriors win

The Detroit Pistons were led by Avery Bradley, who guided them to victory over the Sacramento Kings in the NBA.

Avery Bradley helped the Detroit Pistons to a win in the NBA, while Stephen Curry led the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

The Pistons' acquisition of shooting guard Bradley did not spark the same buzz as some of the league's other blockbuster moves this offseason, but it was the type of trade that instantly made a team better.

Detroit sent the inconsistent Marcus Morris to the Boston Celtics for Bradley, a dependable shooter and perimeter defender. Bradley's influence on the Pistons was immense and immediate.

Bradley scored 24 points in a 108-99 win over the Sacramento Kings. He went 10 of 15 from the floor, including three of six from three-point range, and three assists. Last season, Detroit lacked perimeter scoring. Bradley has already made sure that will not be the case this year.

Andre Drummond has also stepped up his game. The 2016 All-Star struggled offensively and defensively last season, but he recorded his seventh double-double of the year Saturday by scoring 16 points with 19 rebounds. He has also made 16 of his last 20 free-throw attempts.

The Eastern Conference is shaping up to be an entertaining race, and the Pistons are squarely in the mix after an offseason of improvement.

DAVIS, COUSINS STAR

Pelicans duo Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins recorded double-doubles in a 96-90 overtime win over the Bulls. Davis scored 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting with 16 rebounds. Cousins scored 25 points with 11 rebounds and four assists.

Curry added his own double-double, scoring 22 points with 11 assists, while leading the Warriors to a 127-108 victory over the Nuggets. Kevin Durant led Golden State in scoring with 25 points.

WASTEFUL WESLEY

Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews scored just five points on two-of-10 shooting in 26 minutes of action Saturday while falling 112-99 against the Timberwolves. Matthews also only managed three assists, while Dallas fell to 1-10 this season.