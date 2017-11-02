Pitso Mosimane confirms Sundowns are closing in on Mozambican player Luis

The Masandawana coach admitted that he is looking to bring in several new faces at Chloorkop ahead of the January transfer window

Mamelodi Sundowns returned to winning ways on Wednesday evening with a confidence-boosting victory over Orlando Pirates.

But with Sundowns knocked out of the Telkom Knockout Cup and the international break on the horizon, Masandawana coach Pitso Mosimane is not resting on his laurels as he's already looking at prospective targets to bolster his squad ahead of the January transfer window.

Mosimane’s troops have struggled for consistency this season and with several players believed to headed for the exit door come the end of the season, the coach is hard at work looking to bring in new faces.

Nonetheless, the 53-year-old admitted that Sundowns already have their eye on two potential signings.

While one of the players is believed to be Zambian teenager Lameck Banda who is currently on trial with Sundowns, Mosimane revealed that Sundowns could potentially welcome a new Mozambican player identified only as Luis.

The player Mosimane was referring to is believed to be Uniao Desportivo do Songo midfielder midfielder Luis Miquissone.

“Luis the Mozambican... we are working, he is coming. The one more like Tau is coming,” Mosimane told the media.

“I think I will be off to South America tomorrow (Thursday). We have to do work and strengthen the team,” he added.

Furthermore, Mosimane explained his intentions behind bringing in several new faces to Chloorkop.

“A lot of guys like 'Keke' (Kekana), Zwane, 'Sugar' (Mabunda) have done a lot of mileage playing in the (Caf) Champions League for two and half years without rest, and obviously their performances will take a dip. They need a reliever,” he explained.