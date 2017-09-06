Pitso Mosimane: Every year Mamelodi Sundowns make a bid for Jeremy Brockie

Brockie could still feature for Matsatsantsa this season despite wanting to leave the club during the transfer window

Wantaway SuperSport United forward Jeremy Brockie is likely to feature this season, according to coach Eric Tinkler.

Amidst speculation that Mamelodi Sundowns were keen on Brockie’s services, Matsatsantsa confirmed that the New Zealand international had handed in a transfer request in an effort to force a move away from the club. But SuperSport remained adamant that Brockie was still contracted to the club and would not be allowed to leave. Now with the transfer window closed, there has been much interest in whether or not Brockie will still feature for the Tshwane giants.

Nonetheless, Tinkler has put to bed rumours by stating that he has no issue with the 29-year-old and he is still very much a part of his immediate plans.

“There are no issues. He is our player and he is committed to the club,” Tinkler explained to The Mercury.

Meanwhile, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has never been one to hide his interest in Brockie and admitted that the Brazilians have made an offer for Brockie in each and every transfer window.

“We made a formal request on Jeremy and it is not for the first time. Almost every year we make request on Jeremy Brockie and we have been turned down. You have to respect and understand that he is contracted to another team," Mosimane said.

"If he is not coming you have to move on. They work on that time. They might not work at another time. That’s why some players say 'I’m going because if Barcelona wants me now and I’m not going to join them now, they will find somebody else and they might not come back to me,” Mosimane concluded.