Pitso Mosimane feels Mamelodi Sundowns lost it in the first leg

Masandawana suffered a 3-2 penalty shoot-out defeat at the hands of Wydad Casablanca on Saturday night, and Mosimane isn't disappointed at his players

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane believes his team lost their Caf Champions League quarter-final tie in the first leg which was played in Tshwane a week ago.

Mosimane lamented three offside calls which went against his team in the first leg, saying they should have at least beaten Wydad Casablanca by three goals.

"I think we lost in Pretoria. In Pretoria we had three balls [that were ruled offside]," Mosimane reacted after the match.

"The referee said it’s offside, but it was not offside. We would have scored three goals, like last year we scored three [against Zamalek last year]. It’s very sad for football," continued the Sundowns mentor.

Despite his team's failure to score in Rabat, Mosimane was pleased with the overall performance of the 2016 African champions.

"I think we played very well. We came here to play and not to sit back but unfortunately in penalties anybody can win, but congratulations to Wydad," he said.

"We pressed. We were not scared to lose. We saw that they could not take the stress and we played in their half and put them under pressure. You could see that they could not take the ball out of their half. But I have to give them credit [because] in the first half they really showed that they want to win," concluded the Kagiso-born mentor.