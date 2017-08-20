Pitso Mosimane: Mamelodi Sundowns are not at their best yet

The Brazilians earned an impressive Tshwane Derby win on Saturday, much to the plaudits of the masses

Despite the win, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says they are still not at their best as they have been in action for only 15 days following their return from pre-season.

“You can see that the team is not yet ready. We are on day 15 today from the off-season. You can see both are not‚ really. Because I think they are on day 20‚ if I’m not mistaken,” Mosimane told reporters.

Having been active during the Caf Confederation Cup, Matsatsantsa lacked a few elements during the game, especially in the attacking third.

“They came back a week earlier and you could see that the tempo. At the end‚ it was not really the right tempo, but we could have gone more and fought for more. But I just controlled it as little bit, because we don’t need injuries – we are not yet ready,” Mosimane said.

The former Bafana Bafana coach praised United and how well they played, crediting the work done by their new coach.

“It was a good Derby. SuperSport played well, you could see they are very organised. Eric (Tinkler) has done well. It’s not a small team. You can see they are well coached,” Mosimane said.