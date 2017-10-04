Pitso Mosimane was present when Orlando Pirates striker Justin Shonga signed Sundowns deal

The new Bucs frontman has been accused of signing two contracts with different clubs

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane has confirmed that new Orlando Pirates striker Justin Shonga signed a contract with the Brazilians.

The 20-year-old player is believed to have joined the Buccaneers last week as a free agent after parting ways with Zambian side Nkwazi FC.

However, the Brazilians have since claimed that Shonga signed a pre-contract with them after he impressed PSL clubs at the 2017 Cosafa Cup in July.

When speaking to the media Mosimane stated that he “was there when Shonga signed a contract" with the Brazilians and "I even took pictures with him."

“There is a little bit of confusion there with Justin. Justin came to the club, we talked to him ," the former PSL Coach of the Year continued.

The former Bafana Bafana head coach also revealed that there are legalities involved in the highly-rated forward's move.

"We will see how it goes going forward. There is a little bit of legalities. But I was there when we signed Justin," Mosimane added.

"The rest I will leave to the club, to do what they have to do," the 53-year-old concluded.

Shonga made his competitive debut for Pirates when he was introduced in the second half as Soweto giants drew 2-2 with Polokwane City in a PSL match last weekend.