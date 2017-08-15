Pitso Mosimane: I signed Oupa Manyisa and George Lebese for Mamelodi Sundowns

Mosimane maintains that it was his decision to bring Manyisa and Lebese to the club

Mamelodi Sundowns recently bolstered their squad with the surprise additions of Oupa Manyisa and George Lebese from Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs respectively.

Questions were raised about Pitso Mosimane’s role in signing players at Chloorkop when Orlando Pirates chairman Dr Irvin Khoza made the shock announcement that Manyisa would be joining the African Champions.

However, the 53-year-old has finally broken his silence and insists that he has always been at the forefront of negotiations.

“Sundowns have been very good to me‚" Mosimane told reporters. They showed confidence in me and gave me the respect and if there is something going on I know. When Manyisa comes (to the club)‚ I am the one who says Manyisa must come," he said.

"There is nobody somewhere saying Manyisa must come. I make the team list and substitutes‚ and I am in charge. I am the head coach and that you must know,” he added.

Meanwhile, both Manyisa and Lebese came off the bench to earn their debuts against Maritzburg United on Sunday afternoon, and Mosimane was pleased with what he saw from the duo.

“From Oupa (Manyisa)‚ what I saw on the game is what I thought I would get from him,” he said.

"If you don’t know Sundowns‚ you would never say that they are new to the team because they have just fit in like a hand in glove. That is why we signed and opted for them,” he continued.

The former Bafana Bafana tactician also stated that Lebese was brought in to replace Keagan Dolly, while Manyisa was roped in to fill the void left by Teko Modise.

"George (Lebese) plays on the left the way we play and he fits in very well to replace Keegan (Dolly),” Mosimane stated.

“You don’t sign because you have to sign. Oupa has come in as a replacement for Teko Modise because we need that kind of creativity and he played very well against Maritzburg. There was a shot from outside the box which is his speciality," he explained.

"We always push opponents on the edge of the box and if the ball was not deflected a little bit we could be talking a different story," he continued.

Nonetheless, Mosimane has also hinted that the Brazilians are planning for life without Khama Billiat as he would like to bring in another striker.

“We would love to get one more striker and prepare ourselves in case Khama (Billiat) leaves,” he expressed.

"You know the striker that I want‚ hopefully I can get him but it is very difficult. When you create opportunities like we had against Maritzburg there is only one man who can finish them‚ sniper - one chance one goal‚” Mosimane concluded.