Pitso Mosimane: Sundowns defender Asavela Mbekile is the best right-back in the country

Mbekile has flourished in the right-back position for the Brazilians

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane believes that Asavela Mbekile is the best right-back in the country.

“I believe Mbekile is the best right-back in the country. I’m not lying. I think he is the best right-back but he is not happy to play right-back. He doesn’t want to play right-back for us,” Mosimane told the media.

Mbekile, who is naturally a defensive midfielder, has not had any problems at right-back.

“It is the same as Rama. I think he is a centre-back rather than a right-back and I used him at centre-back. Modjeka Madisha is a six (left-back). Bangaly Soumahoro is also a six,” he said.

Having managed Bongani Zungu and Siboniso Gaxa in the past, Mosimane recalls how he was able to convert them from their usual positions.

“Bongani Zungu was playing on the right or a 10 at Tuks. He scored a lot of goals for Tuks playing with Mame Niang. I think he scored about eight goals that season and I said that I must have him but I also said that is not a 10,” Mosimane added.

“I told him in the long-term you are a six. He mourned but he has made two transfers as a six. Siboniso Gaxa, he was the centre-back at SuperSport. He marked Collins Mbesuma out of the game," he continued.

“At that time, Mbesuma had scored 35 goals but Gaxa made a big name for himself that day. I told him I would play him at right-back,” Mosimane concluded.