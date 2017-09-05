Pitso Mosimane urges clubs to up offer for Mamelodi Sundowns star Khama Billiat

The want-away star has attracted interest from numerous clubs at home and abroad following his stellar displays

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has challenged foreign clubs to up their offers for star striker Khama Billiat if they are serious about signing him.

“I think it is the right time for Khama to move abroad. It is the right time! How did Keagan (Dolly) go? When he is contracted, what needs to happen? Terminate the contract? An important player that you brought? Do you do that? Because it is about time. You’ve got to do business. So let the business happen,” Mosimane told The Mercury.

Billiat will be approaching the final six months of his contract in January, and Mosimane doesn’t think European clubs will wait until the end of June next year to pick him up for free.

“If you want to sign Khama and you are a team from outside, this guy has got six months on his contract. You can pick him up for free after six months. He is a hot player. Do you want to wait for six months?” Mosimane said.

Downs have turned down an offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, but they are resigned losing him before the end of his contract.

“Somebody is going to buy him within the six months. I’ve been there. I know these things. You will be left waiting, thinking you are going to get him for free,” Mosimane said.

“Even Alexis Sanchez had offers six months before the window at Arsenal but they didn’t release him because they were not happy with the offers they received. But he can still go because who do they want to wait for six months?” Mosimane said.