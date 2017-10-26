Pitso Mosimane wants to protect Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana

The Masandawana coach has lauded the Amakhosi youngster and wants to protect him

A depleted Kaizer Chiefs recently overcame Mamelodi Sundowns in their own backyard.

The encounter did not only see the pressure lifted off Steve Komphela’s shoulders but also saw Amakhosi unearth another promising youngster in Siyabonga Ngezana.

The 19-year-old was roped in to the squad after several injuries had hampered Chiefs’ preparations, and the move seemed to be a blessing in disguise as the teenager found the back of the net on debut and days later cemented his place in the starting XI as he kept a dangerous Orlando Pirates attack at bay in his maiden Soweto Derby.

Nonetheless, while Sundowns may have recently been on the losing end against the Soweto giants, that hasn’t stopped Masandawana coach Pitso Mosimane from lauding the Chiefs graduate.

Mosimane admits that he has been keeping tabs on Ngezana during his time with Chiefs’ MultiChoice Diski Challenge side, and bizarrely proclaimed that he would protect Ngezana.

“I want to protect the boy (Ngezana). I have all the footage on the MDC,” Mosimane told the media.

“I check, I check, you know me, I check, but I’ll protect him. I think he had a good game and let’s stay there guys. He is a youngster, he deserves this opportunity,” he added.

“He’s having a honeymoon. Let’s not spoil it, let’s keep it there. I think maybe the future is bright (for Ngezana), but let him play more,” he concluded.

Although, it is unclear what exactly Mosimane meant by ‘protecting’ the youngster, what's clear is he along with the likes of Wiseman Meyiwa has a bright future at Naturena.