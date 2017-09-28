Pjanic set for injury lay-off after suffering thigh strain

The Juventus midfielder does not know how long he will be sidelined for after pulling up injured in the warm-up before the 2-0 win over Olympiacos

Miralem Pjanic has revealed he 'will surely miss' Juventus' next game after suffering a thigh strain ahead of their Champions League win over Olympiacos.

The 27-year-old was named in the starting XI by Massimilano Allegri, but Juve were forced into a late change with Rodrigo Bentancur coming in to partner Blaise Matuidi in midfield.

Gonzalo Higuain came off the bench to score and Mario Mandzukic added a second as Juventus recorded a hard-fought win. Pjanic underwent initial medical checks to assess the severity of his thigh injury, but faces further tests to find out how long he will be sidelined for.

“I could feel better honestly but I am happy because of Juventus’ win yesterday”, Pjanic told reporters after the game.



“We’ll see how I feel next week, I hope I’ll recover quickly but I don’t know the recovery time. Doctors have not given me any concrete news so I will surely miss the next game, than I don’t know.



“My teammates played very well against Olympiacos. They [Olympiacos] were very well organised and tried to hurt us with counter-attacks. We managed to win thanks to Higuain. Everyone celebrated with him because we know how important for us he is.”