Plan B: Coutinho can fill in should Brazil lose Neymar – Tite

Brazil coach TIte says he is determined to make sure Brazil can cope without Neymar should the PSG star be forced out of his starting line-up.

A Selecao had faced intense criticism for their reliance on Ney prior to Tite’s June 2016 arrival, infamously slumping to a 7-1 semi-final defeat when they lost him due to injury at World Cup 2014.

And Tite says he will prepare a plan b should they lost their star player, with Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho ready to shift across to the left side of the attack.

“Coutinho on the left side, and Willian on the right side, where both can produce even more,” Tite told SporTV.

Liverpool's Coutinho appears to have replaced Willian on the right in Tite's preferred starting XI - the one change to the first-team since the coach's arrival.