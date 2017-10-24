Plans to redistribute more Premier League television money to top clubs shelved after backlash
Controversial plans to redistribute more of the Premier League's television income according to performance have been shelved following a backlash among the smaller clubs.
The so-called ‘big six’ – Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Liverpool – were arguing that 35 per cent of the revenue from overseas broadcasters should be shared in line with league finishing position. The change, however, would have required 14 of the member clubs to agree and, while Leicester City, Everton and West Ham United were understood to be in favour, there was no possibility of sufficient support. The prospect of Europe's most wealthy clubs one day striking out on their own has been mooted for years but the success of the Premier League has made it less likely in England, where the fan-bases are also extremely committed to the current structure and historic rivalries.
The Premier League have been facilitating private discussions and proposing various options but, with it clear that no consensus could be reached, a meeting that was scheduled to be held on Wednesday in central London has been cancelled. There is an expectation that the bigger clubs will eventually come back with a new proposal which, in their opinion, would reflect their greater global appeal but there is now no prospect of any immediate change.
The Premier League’s domestic television rights are already partly split according to league position and how often they are chosen for live broadcast but the overseas income – which is expected to be the main growth area in the coming years – has always been equally divided between the 20 clubs. Some industry experts predict that the overseas share will rise by 40 per cent in each of the next two three-year cycles. That would ultimately make it far more valuable than the domestic revenues. “Clubs have been discussing the distribution formula for their international broadcasting revenues,” said a Premier League statement. "The Premier League has facilitated these discussions, to bring together the wide range of views which exist. It has become clear that there is currently no consensus for change, meaning tomorrow's club meeting is not necessary.
"The way the Premier League operates, clubs can bring forward a proposal at any time. In the absence of a significant majority in favour of doing things differently, the current rules will apply."
Overseas rights amounted to around £3billion between 2016 and 2019, or £39million a year for each club, with the domestic rights currently higher at £5.1billion for the same three-year period. There is a strong sense that the domestic rights are much closer to their limit and there will not be the huge increases there have been in recent years, especially since BT Sport came into the market to rival Sky.
The situation with overseas broadcasters is more nuanced with the clubs confident that there are markets, especially India and China, where growth can still significantly rise.
Giant international companies, such as Facebook, Amazon, Google, Apple and Microsoft, are also showing an increasing interest in sports rights, including Premier League football, and are expected to significantly grow the overseas value. It is not the first time bigger clubs have argued for a larger share of the overseas television rights and the Premier league has appeared has appeared to try harder this time to find some form of appeasement . In 2011, Ian Ayre, Liverpool’s former chief executive, publicly argued that they were being short-changed, saying: “In Kuala Lumpur, there isn’t anyone subscribing to ESPN to watch Bolton.” The broadcast deal runs until 2019. Four territories – China, South Africa, Brazil and the Americas – have already agreed deals between 2019 and 2022 and other negotiations are ongoing. The domestic rights will go out to tender later this year and are expected to be sold early next year.