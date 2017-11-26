Plans revealed for incredible ground-breaking 2022 World Cup stadium in Qatar

Plans for a ground-breaking stadium in Qatar which will be repurposed after the 2022 World Cup have been revealed by those in charge of delivering the event.

The showpiece may still be a little under five years away, with focus very much locked on Russia 2018 for now, but work is well underway in the Middle East.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) sit at the heart of Qatar’s project, with ambitious proposals being laid out as the nation is readied to throw open its doors to the world.

Among the venues set to be constructed is the Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, a ground which will raise the bar in World Cup circles when it comes to sustainability.

Ras Abu Aboud Stadium Qatar 2022 World Cup More

