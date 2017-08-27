Plateau United 1-1 Rivers United: Eneji keeps Boboye's men title hopes alive

The forward struck late to ensure the Peace Boys remain in pole position for the title as his effort cancelled out Emeka Ogbugb's first half strike

Plateau United played out a 1-1 draw against Rivers United at the Rwang Pam Stadium on Sunday.

Peter Eneji scored late to cancel Emeka Ogbugb's opener to help the hosts escape defeat against Stanley Eguma's men on Sunday.

Ogbugb fired the visiting team in front with his calm finish off Zoumana Doumbia's superb cross in the 14th minute.

The goal saw the home side behind for the first time since May 2016 in their 1-1 draw against El Kanemi Warriors and they faced a stiff challenge in search of a lleveller

Anayo Ogbonna's brilliant header failed to count as Plateau United's clearly best chance of the half was denied by the crossbar in the 42nd minute.

In the second half, the home side mounted more pressure in bid for an equaliser but Daniel Itodo's deadly cross into the area was smartly dealt with by goalkeeper Rotimi Sunday in the 55th minute.

In the 75th minute, Eguma's defender committed a costly infringement inside their goal area to gift Plateau United a penalty kick.

Unfortunately, Emma James wasted the glorious opportunity to level matters from the spot for the Peace Boys as he shot wide.

On the brink of full time, Peter Eneji shot from 25 yards to beat goalkeeper Rotimi and rescued the table toppers at the death in Jos.

The draw keeps Boboye's men two points ahead of closest challengers, MFM who fell to a 1-0 defeat at Abia Warriors, while Rivers United earned a massive boost in their topflight survival quest.