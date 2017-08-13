Plateau United 1 MFM 0: Johnson moves hosts closer to glory

The top-of-the-table contest ended in favour of the Peace Boys as the victory moves them closer to the NPFL title

An early strike from Ibeh Johnson in the first half was all Plateau United needed to edge past fellow title challengers MFM at the Rwang Pam Stadium.

The visitors required victory to halt the title dreams of Kennedy Boboye's men having been separated by three points but the hosts were unrelenting on the day to confirm their quest.

The Peace Boys wasted no time to confirm their title intent in the top-of-the-table clash as Ibeh Johnson scored his third goal in a row to hand the hosts a crucial lead in the third minute.

The hosts moments later pushed for yet another goal through Anayo Ogbonnaya but the visitors' goalkeeper Folarin Abayomi was on to deny them.

The Olukoya Boys came close to securing a leveler through Adebayo Waheed with his superb shot but goalkeeper John Gadi made a great save to preserve the hosts' lead.

In the second half, Ogene Elijah and substitute Joshua Obaje missed their opportunities to increase the tally for Kennedy Boboye's men with 15 minutes into resumption.

That happened moments after Waheed had set up Austine Ogunge with his cross but the latter was caught in the offside position.

The late rally of the visitors with Akinyemi Nojeem's late introduction failed to raise Fidelis Ikechukwu's men hopes as the Jos based outfit hanged on to seal maximum points.