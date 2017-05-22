Plateau United's Boboye pleased with point at Katsina United

The league leaders dropped points on Matchday 20, but the gaffer was delighted with the result on the road

Plateau United's Kennedy Boboye expresses satisfaction with his team's 1-1 draw against Katsina United, but admits there is room for improvement.

Chinedu Udechukwu poked home from a rebound to get Baldwin Bazuaye's side to a bright start at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium on Sunday.

But Daniel Itodo's equaliser a minute before the hour mark handed the Peace Boys a valuable away point.

"The important thing for us was to get a good result and we have succeeded in our objective," Boboye told Goal.

"I am satisfied because we played well and my players showed the right spirit.

"We played better in the second half, especially in terms of intensity. At the restart we controlled the game and managed to get the much-needed equaliser."

"The league is really tough, mentally as well as technically. That's why I think we will be up there at the end of the campaign. It will be hard because all games will be treated as cup final," he added.

"It is difficult also to face strong sides right from the start but we can arrive at the end. We will be fine."

"Now, after more than four months, I feel the group is playing to the required standard. This is the Plateau United I wanted and that I've built with patience and coherence," he concluded.