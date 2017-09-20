Plateau United's Ogene Elijah eyes Niger Tornadoes scalp

The Peace Boys are in the last eight of the Federation Cup after seeing off Akwa Starlets, and the forward is confident they can defeat their hosts

Ogene Elijah has revealed that Plateau United's ambition is to secure a quarterfinal victory against Niger Tornadoes at the Confluence Stadium.

After winning the Nigeria topflight title, the Peace Boys are chasing their second diadem this season,

"No doubt, we are the league champions but we still want to win the Federation Cup,” Elijah told Goal.

"Getting to the quarter-final stage shows that we have great ambition to win the Cup and will relent but keep putting our best to succeed.

"We also want to show that winning the league title was not achieved by accident. Playing against Niger Tornadoes will be another tough battle but we are prepared for it.

"They are a very strong and good side too. It will be a tough match but our target is to win in Lokoja and wrap up the second leg in Jos."