Plateau United bolster attack with Osanga, two others

The Jos side are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to reclaim the league title won last season after they added three new players

Plateau United have bolstered their attacking department after completing the signature of King Osanga, Amos Gyang and Chinedu Udechukwu.

Former Nigeria youth international, Osanga was snapped from FC IfeanyiUbah, while Gyang and Udechukwu arrived from Kano Pillars and Katsina United respectively.

The Peace Boys, who were recently linked to Ghana B and Berekum Chelsea star Stephen Sarfo, are keen on reinforcing their league winning squad ahead of next season's hectic schedules as they will compete on the continent and in domestic competitions.

Udechukwu, while confirming his switch to Goal disclosed that his desire to move to the next level after enjoying a debut topflight campaign informed his decision to leave the Chanji Boys.

“I am delighted with this move because I see it as a career progress after playing in the premier league for the first time last season and making such huge statement,” Udechukwu told Goal.

"I have to remain grateful to everyone. I worked with in Katsina United. They made my stay very memorable but I had to leave to ensure I develop better as a player.

“I scored 12 goals in my debut season in the premier league and pressure will be on me to replicate that form next season. I will develop more with Plateau United with the prospect of playing in the CAF Champions League next year.

“I was convinced to make the move after I saw for myself the giant strides Plateau United are making to ensure that they consolidate on their last season’s triumph in the premier league,” he concluded.

There are also speculations that the Jos outfit are closing in on the signing of Lobi Stars midfielder, Raphael Ayagwa whom they have concluded personal terms with.