Plateau United’s Elisha Golbe gets Nigeria call-up

The Peace Boys captain has been invited to the CHAN Eagles squad to replace suspended Orji Kalu

Elisha Golbe has been handed a call up to the Nigeria B team ahead of the return fixture of their African Nations Championship qualifier encounter against Benin on Saturday.

After the CHAN Eagles’ 1-0 loss to the Squirrels in Cotonou, Orji Kalu received a second booking for confronting the referees.

Just in:

Orji Kalu Okogbue got a 2nd caution after FT for confronting the referee. He will be unavailable for Saturday's 2nd leg in Kano. — Nigeria Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) August 13, 2017

Thus, the Enugu Rangers will be unavailable for the return fixture in Kano at the weekend and the Peace Boys’ skipper has been invited in his place as Salisu Yusuf’s men seek to turnaround first leg’s one-goal deficit to secure a place in Kenya 2018.

Coach Salisu Yusuf has called up @plateauutdfc captain Elisha Golbe as replacement for the suspended Kalu Orji Okogbue. #2018CHAN . — Nigeria Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) August 15, 2017

Plateau United will, however, have to make do without their reliable defender and captain in Sunday’s Nigerian topflight encounter against ABS, as they look to build on last week’s crucial win against closest title competitors, MFM.