Plateau United can end NPFL title drought, says Itodo

The Peace Boys are yet to taste NPFL success, but the defender insists they have what it takes to end their wait for a league title

Daniel Itodo is confident Plateau United could win the Nigeria Professional Football Leagues trophy at the end of the season.

The defender is a key member of the league leaders under the guidance of coach Kennedy Boboye.

The Peace Boys have never won a top flight title in history, but Itodo says the team is course to end the barren run.

"One of the disappointing experience for players is lack of title. History says Plateau United have not won the NPFL. We certainly have the ambition to do that this year," he told Goal.

"The club's difficult period is behind it and a very talented team has been put together. Last season, we showed that there's a lot of quality here at the closing stages.

"This season the focus is on reproducing the performances in those good matches and keeping it going longer than last year. We have successfully done that so far and on top of the table.

"What's most important is leading the way and improving. Plateau United is full of ambition and we feel as strong as ever."

Plateau United continue their league campaign with a trip to Enyimba on Sunday.