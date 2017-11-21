Plateau United end pursuit of Gambo Mohammed

The Peace Boys have closed their interest in the signing of the experienced striker due to his club's high demands

Plateau United general manager, Pius Henwan asserts that they have ended their pursuit of Gambo Mohammed because of the exorbitant fees placed on the striker by Kano Pillars.

Henwan disclosed that they met with officials of Kano Pillars with a view to discussing the financial implications of having the experienced forward ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

But he revealed that the 15 million naira tag placed on the player by Sai Masu Gida put them off the deal.

“I don’t think we are going to sign Gambo Mohammed again because of the transfer fees Kano Pillars placed on his head. We really wanted to sign him but the 15 million naira they asked for scared us off,” Henwan told Goal.

"They may tell you that they didn’t demand up to that but you can ask them how much actually did they demand and why is it that we couldn’t sign him? We tried everything possible for Kano Pillars to lower their asking price but they were not ready to do that.

“We have moved on and even if they are willing to do business now, it is late because we have signed another player to fill the void created by him.”

Henwan, however, defended the Peace Boys’ plan to sign as many as 50 players for the upcoming domestic season and their CAF Champions League campaign.

He noted that they decided to go for 50 players so as to allow the coaches to have a pool of players to choose from at any given time in the upcoming season.

“Yes, it is true that we are signing 50 players. We do not want our players to suffer from fatigue which will come as a result of too many games. We do not want to burgle our chances in the CAF Champions League hence our desire to ensure that we have as many players as possible to pick from.

“We want to prepare a team that will be able to compete in all the competitions we are taking part in next year. We do not want to just make an appearance in the CAF Champions League and we have recruited quality players to ensure that we go as far as possible,” he stated.