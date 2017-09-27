Plateau United eye ten new players, to sack six

Plateau United have concluded plans to sign 10 new players to fortify their team ahead of the coming season where they will be campaigning in the CAF Champions League, Federation Cup and the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The Peace Boys will also be allowing six of the players they lifted the league title with off their payroll.

The general manager of the club, Pius Henwan made this known after the end of a meeting between the management, players and technical crew of the team in Jos.

“We are going to make a holistic change to the team you all saw last season,” Henwan told Goal.

"We held a meeting with the technical crew and it was agreed that we should try and process the signing of 10 players while we should allow six players who didn’t measure up to standard to leave for other clubs.

“We are also going to dip hands into our feeder team where we have found some good players suitable for the main team. The technical crew has noticed six of them and we are going to invite them to train with the first team. If they are able to excel, they will be among our considerations for the new season.

“We have already invited the 10 new players and we will start negotiations with their clubs as soon as we are convinced of what they can offer. We don’t have time to waste. We want to end everything about transfers as soon as possible,” he added.