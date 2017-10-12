Plateau United eye Wafu Cup of Nations star Stephen Sarfo

The NPFL champions are seriously considering the choice of having the Berekum Chelsea forward for next season

A source close to Plateau United has revealed that Nigeria Professional Football League champions are on the trail of Wafu Cup of Nations star Stephen Sarfo.

The Peace Boys in a bid to shore up their attack ahead of their campaign in the CAF Champions League and other domestic competitions next season have turned to the Berekum Chelsea forward.

The Ghana B international, also an object of transfer speculation from South African outfit, Kaizer Chiefs, was the highest goalscorer at the recently concluded Wafu Cup.

“Plateau United are looking at Stephen Sarfo and they have contacted his club and the player too with a view to signing him. They have made serious approach and I have been told that the player will arrive Nigeria any moment from now. It is a major coup to ensure that the club perform well in Africa and in the league,” the source told Goal.

“He was watched during the WAFU Cup of Nations where his four goals including two against Nigeria in the final ensured he emerged as the highest scorer. Plateau United made an attempt and it seems everything is working well now for him to come over.

“Sarfo is a very good striker and his scoring technique will be asset to Plateau United in their quest to do well in the Champions League and also in the NPFL."