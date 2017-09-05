Plateau United’s Henwan optimistic of league win

The Peace Boys’ top official said last week's loss to Wikki won’t distract them from their objective of winning the league title on Saturday

Plateau United general manager, Pius Henwan is confident the Peace Boys' will lift the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The Peace Boys’ last three matches have been far from impressive with only a point to show for their efforts.

And after another stumble in Bauchi where they were beaten by Wikki Tourists 1-0 on Sunday, Henwan is upbeat about getting a victory over last season's champions, Enugu Rangers to claim the topflight diadem.

“It was a setback for us in Bauchi because we went there with the determination to seal the points that secure us the league title but we lost and have gone back home to regroup. The last weekend game’s result pained us but we cannot continue to dwell on it for the sake of the important home match we have against Rangers on Saturday,” Henwan told Goal.

“We know it won’t be easy for us to win the league but we have prepared our minds towards another tough match against Enugu Rangers. We have worked very hard to be rewarded with the league crown and I am very optimistic that there won’t be any slip up from us by God’s grace.

“The players and the technical crew are aware of what is at stake. We have had the wonderful support of our Governor, Simon Lalong and some of our foreign partners. Having gone this far we have told them the importance of the win and they have promised not to disappoint the team and the state,” he added.

Plateau United are still the league leaders with 63 points from 37 matches and they will be declared champions if they beat the Flying Antelopes on Saturday in the final game of the season.