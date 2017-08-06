Plateau United will leave with nothing, says Kano Pillars' Idris

The Sai Masu Gida are hoping to close gap with the top four and the forward insists his side will give nothing away against the leaders

Kano Pillars' Aloma Idris says his side are focused making sure the secure maximum points against Plateau United at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

Having defeated Rivers United 2-0 in Thursday's rescheduled match, the forward believes they can consolidate on the progress with a win over the Peace Boys.

"It is going to be another tough match for us playing against Plateau United," Idris told Goal.

"But we've gotten a lot of confidence from our victory against Rivers United on Thursday and we are determined to build on the success on Sunday.

"I must say, Kano Pillars is not ready to drop any point at home in our remaining games this season. We are fighting together as a team to make sure we finish in the top four.

"We know it is still possible and must give everything in us to get maximum points against Plateau United. I'm confident that they will leave Kano with nothing."